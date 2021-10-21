Mild & pretty autumn day

That break from the wet weather continues. It's going to be another beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine. We reach the mid 60s along the Wasatch Front, climbing to the upper 70s in St. George. Friday turns even warmer with temperatures well above average. It's going to be a great day to get outside!

Everything changes this weekend. It's going to be cloudy and cooler with scattered rain showers in Northern Utah. A stronger storm brings another round of widespread valley rain and mountain snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday.