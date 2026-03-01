Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild start to March, with scattered showers ahead

Mild and mostly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for northern Utah today. Moisture streaming in ahead of a Pacific storm will keep scattered showers in far northern Utah. Snow levels remain high, generally between 8,000 and 9,000 feet, so valleys will see rain while the mountains pick up light snow. Showers will increase tonight ahead of the main storm on Monday.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the chance of precipitation for the Salt Lake area. The chance of showers rises to Likely by Monday, with Widespread showers expected through Monday night. It drops back down to Isolated showers by Tuesday night, before shooting back up to likely showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

The storm moves through on Monday, clearing early Tuesday. Rain will become more widespread in northern valleys on Monday afternoon, with steady mountain snow. Snow levels will drop some behind the cold front, but impacts should stay confined to higher elevations. A few lingering showers are possible into Tuesday morning before a brief break late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted level of rainfall by Tuesday night. From top to bottom, left to right: Logan .97 inches, Elko .04 inches, Ogden .57 inches, Evanston .38 inches, Wendover .52 inches, Salt Lake City .52 inches, Vernal .13 inches, Provo .22 inches, Ely .05 inches, Price .01 inches, Filmore .42 inches, Moab .01 inches.

Another, colder Pacific Northwest storm arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels, and while there’s a slight chance of valley snow in northern Utah, the odds of any accumulation remain pretty low. This system also looks weaker and less moisture-rich than Monday’s storm. Stay tuned!

