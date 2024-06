High pressure building over Utah through the rest of the week will keep it increasingly hot & dry. Records are possible in the south by the end of the week where it could get dangerously hot.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.



Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105