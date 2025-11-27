Mild Thanksgiving, but a storm coming this weekend

Happy Thanksgiving! It will be cloudy and a little warmer than the holiday eve along the Wasatch Front, with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average for late November.

Good thing for travelers on Thanksgiving is that there should be no weather-related problems for holiday travel.

A couple weather systems will move through Utah this weekend, with a cold front forecast for Friday night bringing a chance of a trace to 2 inches of snow to the northern mountains. Another system moving in late Saturday will bring a better chance of mainly mountain snow.

There's still a lot of uncertainty as to how much snow will fall, with projections ranging anywhere from a trace to 9 inches possible in the Cottonwood canyons. It's possible that snow could fall down to the valley floors, but it would be very light and possibly mixed with rain.

If you're traveling at the end of the weekend, be prepared for a chance of wet roads.

It's going to get a lot colder over the weekend and into early next week, so even if you don't see snow you'll need a good coat!

SALT LAKE CITY:

Thanksgiving: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Party cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Black Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE:

Thanksgiving: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Black Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

