Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild today & tomorrow; Wet weekend ahead!

Posted
and last updated

I've got good news! Mild today & tomorrow with temps well above average for late November. A series of storms will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend and through most of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Sunny after a few morning clouds.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere