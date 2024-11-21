Mild today & tomorrow; Wet weekend ahead!

I've got good news! Mild today & tomorrow with temps well above average for late November. A series of storms will bring cooler, wet weather this weekend and through most of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny after a few morning clouds. Highs: Low 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

