Mild weekend ahead; Colder next week

Posted at 5:54 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 07:55:51-05

High pressure building over Utah will bring mild, dry weather through early next week. Temperatures will be well above normal, so it'll feel more like October than November! A strong, dry cold front will bring much colder temperatures by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

