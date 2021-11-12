Mild weekend ahead; Colder next week

High pressure building over Utah will bring mild, dry weather through early next week. Temperatures will be well above normal, so it'll feel more like October than November! A strong, dry cold front will bring much colder temperatures by the middle of next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.