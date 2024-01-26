Mild weekend; Inversions make a come-back

We're drying out just in time for the weekend! A northerly flow will keep it cool today, but high pressure building over Utah will bring warmer temps over the next few days. Air quality gets worse.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.
Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.