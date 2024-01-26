Watch Now
Mild weekend; Inversions make a come-back

We're drying out just in time for the weekend! A northerly flow will keep it cool today, but high pressure building over Utah will bring warmer temps over the next few days. Air quality gets worse.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Saturday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Sunday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
