Mild weekend; Inversions make a come-back

We're drying out just in time for the weekend! A northerly flow will keep it cool today, but high pressure building over Utah will bring warmer temps over the next few days. Air quality gets worse.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.