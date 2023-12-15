Mild weekend temps; Air quality gets worse

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it sunny and mild, but also allow the inversion to get stronger. Air quality will get worse this weekend. Some improvement is possible next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny and hazy. Highs: Low 40s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

