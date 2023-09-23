Mild weekend to kick off fall

High pressure through the region will keep the rain away and temperatures will be on the rise.

There is some moisture that creeps in the extreme southern Utah for Saturday which could give rise to some isolated showers there. The rest of the state will enjoy sunshine and some pleasant temperatures.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.