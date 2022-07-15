Mini-meteorologist impresses FOX 13's Allison Croghan

SALT LAKE CITY — While the station shudders to think of a time when Allison Croghan is no longer with FOX 13 News, it's good to know that the future is bright when it comes to up-and-coming meteorologists.

As northern Utah hung on Wednesday while wind whipped through the area, 9-year-old Delilah weathered the conditions and gave an on-the-scene report from a nearby lake.

With pigtails bouncing in the gusty winds, Delilah perfectly described what was happening around her and her family.

It was such an impressive performance that Allison reached out to meet her mini-me and give her a FOX 13 News high five.