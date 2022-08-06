Mixed bag of monsoon moisture

Monsoon moisture spreading across the north but moving away from the south. Another round of rain and thunderstorms for Northern on Saturday.

Heavy rain could be a possibility again with some spots looking to receive over an inch of rain on Saturday.

Most of central, southern, and eastern Utah looks to stay dry for the weekend. The monsoon flow will return for the rest of the state by mid week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 100.