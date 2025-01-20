MLK Jr. Day: No holiday from the cold!

A weak weather system will brush by today, bringing a chance of light mountain snow & a reinforcing shot of cold air. After a chilly start, temperatures will gradually climb through mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

MLK Jr. Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 20s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear & colder! Lows: Near 12.

ST. GEORGE

MLK Jr. Day: Sunny. Near canyons, NE winds increasing to 20-30 mph, gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible near the canyons from late morning & early afternoon. Highs: Near 40.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 15 to 20.

