MLK Jr. Day: No holiday from the cold!

A weak weather system will brush by today, bringing a chance of light mountain snow & a reinforcing shot of cold air. After a chilly start, temperatures will gradually climb through mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

MLK Jr. Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 20s.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear & colder!  Lows:  Near 12.
ST. GEORGE
MLK Jr. Day:  Sunny.  Near canyons, NE winds increasing to 20-30 mph, gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible near the canyons from late morning  & early afternoon.  Highs:  Near 40.
Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  15 to 20.
