Monsoon moving back in; T-storms this week

Monsoonal moisture moves in SW UT today & tomorrow, then becomes more widespread from Friday into the weekend. Showers & t-storms increase later this week & bring chances of flash flooding.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Partly cloudy & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.
Wednesday Night: Showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Lower 70s.
