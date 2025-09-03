Monsoon moving back in; T-storms this week

Monsoonal moisture moves in SW UT today & tomorrow, then becomes more widespread from Friday into the weekend. Showers & t-storms increase later this week & bring chances of flash flooding.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Showers & t-storms in the evening, then decreasing after midnight. Lows: Lower 70s.

