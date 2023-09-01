Monsoon storms bringing rain, wind and potential hail move into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah will be receiving some serious stormy weather over the holiday weekend with rain, wind and the potential for hail.

Showers and storms started moving into the state Friday night, with southern Utah seeing lightning storms and rain.

Video from Utah's Weather Authority Shelly K. Lambing shared a mesmerizing video of lightning electrifying the sky near St. George.

St. George lightning

Besides lightning, intense rain could bring flooding, especially to areas in southern Utah.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Zion National Park, saying it's "expected" flooding will happen in the area.

National Weather Service

Rain is expected to move into northern areas of Utah by Friday afternoon with storms sticking around through Sunday. On Labor Day, it's expected storms will move on and weather will dry out.

Ahead of the rain, northern Utah residents felt and heard strong gusts of winds Friday morning. Strong winds will stick around for most of the day in the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele Valley and south-central Utah.

NWS reported early Friday morning that crosswinds in excess of 50 mph were recorded along portions of I-80. The highest gusts are mainly between western Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley, they warned.

The storms will also bring fall-like weather to start September in Utah as temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s on Monday, which is 10 to 15 degrees below normal!