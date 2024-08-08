Monsoonal moisture increasing; T-storms becoming likely

Another hot day! Patchy smoke lingers across the north, while a surge of monsoonal moisture brings the threat of heavy rain to central & Southern UT over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 90s.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy & hot. 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Some storms could bring heavy rain. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Showers & t-storms likely in the evening. Decreasing clouds overnight. Lows: Near 80.