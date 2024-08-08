Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monsoonal moisture increasing; T-storms becoming likely

Posted
and last updated

Another hot day! Patchy smoke lingers across the north, while a surge of monsoonal moisture brings the threat of heavy rain to central & Southern UT over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Patchy smoke.  Lows:  Mid 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Partly cloudy & hot.  30% chance of PM showers & t-storms.  Some storms could bring heavy rain.  Highs:  Near 103.
Thursday Night:  Showers & t-storms likely in the evening.  Decreasing clouds overnight. Lows:  Near 80.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere