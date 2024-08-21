Monsoonal moisture moving back in!

Another surge of monsoonal moisture is expected later today, mainly east of I-15. Showers & t-storms will become more widespread tomorrow and become most likely along the Wasatch Front Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 101.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Showers & t-storms possible in the evening, then more likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.