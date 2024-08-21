Watch Now
Monsoonal moisture moving back in!

Another surge of monsoonal moisture is expected later today, mainly east of I-15. Showers & t-storms will become more widespread tomorrow and become most likely along the Wasatch Front Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Sunny.  SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 101.
Wednesday Night:  Increasing clouds.  Showers & t-storms possible in the evening, then more likely after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 70s.

    




    
    
    
