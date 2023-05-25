More late-day storms; Gusty winds possible

Watch Now
Mainly late day showers & t-storms are expected across Northern Utah through the weekend. The south will gradually dry out with a slight chance of storms popping up over the mountains.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of PM showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms may produce strong gusty winds. Highs: Near 80. Thursday Night: T-storms decrease in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Decreasing clouds in the evening, becoming clear overnight. Lows: Near 60.


    




    
    
    
