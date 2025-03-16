More late winter storms ahead

We'll get a break from the wet weather with breezy south winds bringing much warmer temperatures across Utah today & tomorrow. The next storm moves in late Monday with more heavy snow expected in the mountains, and snow falling back down to the valleys by Monday night into Tuesday.

After another break Wednesday, more rain & snow will move back in on Thursday for the first day of spring.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Highs: Near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

