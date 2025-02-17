More mountain snow; Rain/snow mix in valleys

Watch Now
Happy Presidents Day!

Mountain snow along with a rain/snow mix in the valleys will continue across Northern Utah through midday Tuesday. After a quick break, another storm will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. Warmer, dry weather is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night:  Rain/snow mix changing over to light snow by early tomorrow morning.  Lows:  Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Monday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
