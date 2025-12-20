More Rain and Mountain Snow Ahead

Northern Utah is heading into another active stretch of weather as several Pacific systems move through the region. Showers in northern Utah will diminish through early afternoon with daytime highs climbing 15 degrees above seasonal averages. Snow levels have remained high, above 7,500 feet and will continue to rise into Sunday.

From Sunday through Tuesday, areas north of I-80 will see occasional valley rain and light mountain snow. Snow levels stay very high — around 9,000 to 9,500 feet in the Wasatch by Sunday evening — keeping snowfall mainly in the higher terrain with little impact to valleys.

Breezy southwest winds will be common each afternoon through at least Thursday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially across west-central Utah.

After a brief lull early next week, a stronger Pacific storm arrives Wednesday, bringing widespread precipitation through at least Friday. Valley locations should expect rain, while snow remains focused in the mountains as warm air keeps snow levels elevated.

Looking ahead to Christmas, a wet holiday is more likely than a white one for Utah’s valleys, with temperatures running well above average. Snow lovers will need to head to higher elevations for their White Christmas.

