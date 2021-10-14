More rain and snow in Northern Utah

The wet weather is back in Northern Utah! We're starting off the day with valley rain and mountain snow. Rain will change over to snow along the Wasatch Front at times throughout the morning. Most accumulation will be on grassy surfaces. Expect winter driving conditions at times through Parleys Canyon and in the Cottonwood Canyons. There could be periods of heavy snow here.

This system is reinforcing that cold air, as temperatures remain below average for your Thursday. It'll be chilly this afternoon in the mid 40s along the Wasatch Front. St. George will be dry with plenty of sunshine peaking at 66.

As we head into the late afternoon and evening, showers taper off as that moisture pushes into Eastern Utah.

It'll be frosty again Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm up to the low 50s.