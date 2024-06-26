More rain brings 'significant threat' of flash flooding in southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Unrelenting summer storms and rain across Utah Wednesday will pose a "significant threat" to southern valleys and recreation areas.

The National Weather Service reported that areas with the largest flooding risk include Capitol Reef National Park, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Glen Canyon Recreation Area.

Other popular outdoor national parks including Arches will also see a "probable" chance for flash flooding.

Experts recommended, as always when flash flooding is a risk, that visitors avoid slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent burn scars.

Beyond avoiding dangerous areas, the NWS recommended that hikers and outdoor recreators "strongly consider alternate plans" until the flash flooding danger clears.

Wednesday's storm will bring moderate risk as it's expected many slot canyons, dry washes and small streams will experience flash flooding.

The storm comes as officials are still cleaning up messes left by flash flooding in the same areas less than a week ago, on Friday.

While southern areas of Utah deal with the chance for flash flooding, all of Utah will see storms and rain Wednesday as a storm moves through the state.

The storm will become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, with NWS reporting heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.