More rain in this weekend's forecast

Another active day expected across the state with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. With these thunderstorms the threat of flash flooding does remain high.

Cooler temps will be in place through the weekend. Drier conditions expected by Monday as afternoon highs will be on the rise.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs: Near 85.

Saturday Night: Decreasing showers. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an iso. shower. Highs: Near 90.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy with iso. thunderstorm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Early evening shower. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.