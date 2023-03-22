More rain & snow; Colder storm on the way

A weakening storm will bring more snow to the mountains and some higher valleys of Utah through tonight. Rain is likely in most valleys with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain & snow showers in the morning. Rain showers during the afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain in the evening, then a decreasing rain/snow mix after midnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain showers most likely in the morning, then spotty showers in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.