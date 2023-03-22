Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain & snow; Colder storm on the way

Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 07:48:32-04

A weakening storm will bring more snow to the mountains and some higher valleys of Utah through tonight. Rain is likely in most valleys with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rain & snow showers in the morning. Rain showers during the afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Rain in the evening, then a decreasing rain/snow mix after midnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain showers most likely in the morning, then spotty showers in the afternoon. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere