More rain & snow; Drying out tomorrow

Keep the umbrellas handy for one more day!

Widespread valley rain & mountain snow are expected today, with snow in the mountains lasting into Thursday. Mild & dry weather will develop tomorrow and last into the weekend.

A colder, strong storm moves in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rainy & cool with a slight chance thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Snow could mix with rain overnight, then taper off by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers & isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers ending. Lows: Near 40.