Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain & snow; Drying out tomorrow

Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 07:40:02-05

Keep the umbrellas handy for one more day!

Widespread valley rain & mountain snow are expected today, with snow in the mountains lasting into Thursday. Mild & dry weather will develop tomorrow and last into the weekend.

A colder, strong storm moves in early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Rainy & cool with a slight chance thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Wednesday Night: Snow could mix with rain overnight, then taper off by morning. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers & isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers ending. Lows: Near 40.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere