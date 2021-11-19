More rain & snow on the way; Cooler this weekend

A few light showers are possible across Northern Utah during the day, but a stronger storm will brush by later tonight. Showers will be most likely across Northern Utah this evening and overnight before tapering off Saturday morning. 2-5 inches of snow will be possible in the Northern Mountains. Temperatures will be mild enough for any snow to stay above the valley floors. High pressure building this weekend will bring cooler, dry weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain showers will be most likely by evening. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: 50% chance of rain. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Showers ending in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.