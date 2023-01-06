Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More rain & snow today; A break this weekend

Posted at 5:26 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 07:43:18-05

Most rain and snow will taper off this afternoon. After a break this weekend, unsettled weather is expected from early to the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers tapering off by early to mid afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere