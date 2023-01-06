More rain & snow today; A break this weekend

Most rain and snow will taper off this afternoon. After a break this weekend, unsettled weather is expected from early to the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers tapering off by early to mid afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.