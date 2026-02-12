Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More rain & snow today; Break in storms this weekend

More rain & snow today; Break in storms this weekend- Thursday, February 12
We're not done with the wet weather yet!

Valley rain & mountain snow will taper off by mid-morning, so after a wet commute for some of you we'll get a bit during the middle of the day. But then showers get going again this afternoon & evening along with a slight chance of t-storms.

More showers in SE Utah Friday. A break in storms this weekend, then colder storms next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning. Then after a midday break, more rain & isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing rain showers. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

