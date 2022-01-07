More rain & snow tonight; Nice weekend ahead

We'll get a break from the wet weather for most of the day, but the next in a series of storms will move in tonight.

Out ahead of it, south winds will keep it pretty mild for this time of year. Valley rain and mountain snow showers will develop across the north this evening and then spread south across central and southern Utah overnight.

The storm will be fairly weak, with about 3-6 inches of snow possible in the northern mountains. Rain will change over to snow in the valleys by Saturday morning, but be very light and taper off quickly. High pressure will build this weekend and bring a stretch of cool, dry weather for most of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening. Rain will change to snow overnight, but no accumulation is expected. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy after morning flurries. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.