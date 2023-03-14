More rain, wind, and snow!

A strong winter storm will bring heavy mountain snow, strong winds and the potential for moderate to heavy rain in the valleys today and tomorrow. A break from the storms is expected by Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely by the afternoon. South winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph possible by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Lows: Mid 50s.

