High pressure will keep it warm & dry through the weekend. Temps will be about 10-15 degrees above average & possibly tie or even even break records. Slightly cooler, but still warm next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cooler. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

