Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers & t-storms today; More hot weather ahead

Posted at 5:52 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 08:01:46-04

Get ready for another round of showers and thunderstorms across northern and central Utah, while it dries out across the south.

High pressure will bring more hot and dry weather by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night:  Becoming partly cloudy after thunderstorms taper off by late evening.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny & very hot.  Highs:  Near 108.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 80.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere