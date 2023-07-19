Showers & t-storms today; More hot weather ahead

Get ready for another round of showers and thunderstorms across northern and central Utah, while it dries out across the south.

High pressure will bring more hot and dry weather by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 90s.



Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after thunderstorms taper off by late evening. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.