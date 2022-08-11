More showers & t-storms; Not as hot

There's a chance of more showers and storms across most of the state today - mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Storms are least likely in southeast Utah and in the northwest deserts

Temperatures will be warm, but a little below average.

The best chance of heavy rain that could cause flash flooding will be in Central and Southern Utah. There's a flood watch in effect there again today.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms ending. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of late day showers & t-storms. Some storms may bring heavy rain. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and t-storms tapering off overnight. Lows: Mid 70s.