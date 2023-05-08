Watch Now
More showers today; Drying out later this week

Posted at 5:30 AM, May 08, 2023
Don't put the umbrellas away yet!

A few storms will bring more wet weather today and Wednesday. High pressure will bring a warming and dry trend later this week and into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. SW winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms decreasing, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Today: Sunny. SW winds 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

