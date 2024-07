High pressure will keep it hot & dry across the north through the end of the week. Moisture moving into the south will fuel showers & t-storms later this week and into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.