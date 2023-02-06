More snow expected across Northern Utah

A winter storm will impact mainly northern and central Utah today. Another weak storm will brush by on Wednesday and bring a chance of more snow showers.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Cloudy. Snow is most likely in the morning, then will taper off in the afternoon. An inch is possible on the valley floor with up to 1-3 inches on the benches.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & breezy. North winds 10-20 mph late morning through afternoon. Highs: Low 50s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 30s.