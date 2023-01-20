More snow in Southern Utah; Cold weekend ahead!

A departing storm will bring more snow mainly to southern Utah today.
After a break on Saturday, more snow is expected on Sunday.
Very cold air will be moving into Utah this weekend and linger through most of next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: A few light snow showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 20.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 30.
Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely. Highs: Upper 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Light morning rain & snow showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.