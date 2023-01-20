More snow in Southern Utah; Cold weekend ahead!

A departing storm will bring more snow mainly to southern Utah today.

After a break on Saturday, more snow is expected on Sunday.

Very cold air will be moving into Utah this weekend and linger through most of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: A few light snow showers in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 30s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Near 20.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 30.

Sunday: Cloudy with snow likely. Highs: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Light morning rain & snow showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.