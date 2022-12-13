More snow on the way; Much colder later this week

The storm isn't over yet! Even though it's moved to the east of Utah, moisture wrapped around the storm will keep snow showers going again today. Most of it will be across Northern Utah & SW Wyoming with snow showers largely tapering off by early evening in the valleys and over the mountains later tonight.

More snow showers are possible Wednesday & Thursday.

It'll dry out and get a lot colder by the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures likely won't even climb above freezing by Friday & Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy, cold, & snowy. 1-3 inches of snow possible. Highs: Low 30s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.