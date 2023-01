A northwest flow will keep it cold with light snow possible at times through the end of the work week. A stronger system is expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cold with snow ending early in the morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs: Near 30.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible overnight. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.