More snow this weekend!

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 07:35:05-05

An active weather pattern continues with another series of storm systems expected to impact Utah from Friday into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of snow mixed with rain at times. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers decreasing by afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Lower 50s.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with rain likely by evening. Highs: Lower 50s.

