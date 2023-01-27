More snow this weekend!

An active weather pattern continues with another series of storm systems expected to impact Utah from Friday into early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of snow mixed with rain at times. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 30s.
Friday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Upper 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers decreasing by afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.
Sunday: Snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Lower 50s.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with rain likely by evening. Highs: Lower 50s.