More snow today; A lot colder tomorrow!

Posted at 5:39 AM, Mar 09, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snow most likely in the morning with another 1-3 inches possible. Snow decreases during the afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Snow tapers off in the evening. Mostly cloudy & much colder! Lows: Near 16.

Thursday: Becoming sunny after a chance of morning snow showers. Highs: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain becoming more likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Thursday: A mix of light rain & snow in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Canyon winds gusting near 45 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

