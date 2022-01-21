Utah's Weather Authority | More snow today; Better air quality

A weak storm is moving across Utah, but it's strong enough to scour out some of the smog and bring some snow!

Light snow showers will likely taper off across most of the area by early afternoon. An inch or two of accumulation is possible, mainly across the central and western valleys, and not much more in the mountains.

In the wake of the storm, strong winds will develop near the canyons of Washington County and then decrease tomorrow morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Light snow showers ending by late morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Saturday Night: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. NE winds 10-20 mph, possibly gusting near 45 mph. 60 mph gusts near the canyons. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. NE winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. NE winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.