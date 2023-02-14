More snow today; Much colder tomorrow

A cold front moving south across the area will bring more snow today.

The heaviest snow will be across Central & Southern Utah in the afternoon & evening.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: A 30% chance of snow with another 1-2 inches possible. Partly cloudy & colder. Highs: Near 30.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & much colder. NW winds 10-15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph near the canyons. Lows: Upper teens.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow likely. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & windy. Strong NE winds possible near the canyons. Lows: Mid 20s.