More snow today; Warmer weather on the way!

A slow-moving storm will finally move out of the area later today. Much warmer, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend. It'll finally look like spring!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then tapering off in the afternoon. 2-3 inches possible on the valley floor. Up to 8 inches on the benches if lake effect develops. Highs: Upper 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & much colder. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.