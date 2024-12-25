More snow tomorrow!

Merry Christmas!
-After a blanket of white across parts of Utah, the storm has moved out & showers will taper off this afternoon.
-The next in a series of storms will brush by tomorrow bringing a better chance of valley & mountain snow, mainly to Northern Utah.
-Heavy snow is expected in the Northern Mountains from Thursday through Saturday & could continue into early next week.
-Valleys will mainly get rain through the weekend, even though snow will mix in at times.
SALT LAKE CITY
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs: Near 40.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Christmas Day: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app