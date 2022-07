More southern storms; Hot & dry in the north

Posted at 6:08 AM, Jul 27, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s. ST. GEORGE Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 90s. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with decreasing showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Upper 70s.

