SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & colder. Snow most likely in the afternoon with another inch possible on valley floor. Isolated t-storms possible. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, & cooler. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.