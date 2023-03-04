Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More storms... more snow

Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 11:02:42-05

Two storms hitting mainly Northern Utah over the weekend. The first storm hits Saturday afternoon bringing a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and then changing over to all snow by tonight.

2-5 inches expected for the valleys north of Layton and 8-16 inches for the mountains. Second storm hits tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning. This will bring a snowy commute Monday morning.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Breezy. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Snow showers. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere