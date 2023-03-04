More storms... more snow

Two storms hitting mainly Northern Utah over the weekend. The first storm hits Saturday afternoon bringing a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and then changing over to all snow by tonight.

2-5 inches expected for the valleys north of Layton and 8-16 inches for the mountains. Second storm hits tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning. This will bring a snowy commute Monday morning.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Breezy. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Snow showers. Lows: Low 30s.

Sunday: Snow showers. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 50s.