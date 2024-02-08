Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More storms moving in; Colder weekend ahead

Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 08:11:34-05

We're not done with the wet weather yet! A few more storms will keep rain and snow going through early Saturday. High pressure will dry it out this weekend, but it's going to get a lot colder!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers, most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow showers likely with minor accumulations possible. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Lows: Lower 30s.

Friday: Chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere