More storms moving in; Colder weekend ahead

We're not done with the wet weather yet! A few more storms will keep rain and snow going through early Saturday. High pressure will dry it out this weekend, but it's going to get a lot colder!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers, most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow showers likely with minor accumulations possible. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rain. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain & snow showers. Lows: Lower 30s.

Friday: Chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Mid 40s.