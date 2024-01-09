More storms moving in; Snow squalls possible

Winter is in full swing! A storm will bring more snow to Northern & Central Utah today, with another storm right on it's heels tomorrow. Heavy snow is possible at times.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow most likely in the afternoon & evening. Blowing & drifting snow is possible at times. Around an inch on the valley floor. Highs: Mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & very cold. Snow tapers off after midnight. 1-3 inches possible. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.